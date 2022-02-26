Day care provider arrested for abuse and neglect involving an 8-month-old child

Shaista Laiq operated an in-home daycare for over 20 years in Fairfax County and hospital personnel believed the injuries to the 8-month-old were due to an assault.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A daycare provider in Fairfax County, Virginia is now facing charges of abuse and neglect of a child, after an 8-month-old baby was found with what police said are "significant [bruises] to the upper body".

Shaista Laiq, a 67-year-old woman from Fairfax County, Virginia has run an in-home daycare at her residence for a little over two decades, police said. On Thursday evening she was arrested, and now the daycare is in the process of being shut down.

On Jan. 20 detectives from Fairfax County Child Abuse Squad were notified about an 8-month-old infant who was treated at a local hospital with significant bruising. Detectives discovered the infant attended an in-home daycare on Jan. 19, on Santa Clara Drive in Fairfax.

A parent came to pick up their baby from Laiq's daycare when they noticed bruises on thier child. The injuries were considered to be not life threatening to the child, police said in a release.

Hospital personnel believed the injuries were a result of an assault and contacted Child Protective Services, who then contacted authorities.

After several interviews with police, Laiq was arrested. She was taken to the Adult Detention Center and released on an unsecured bond.

Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.