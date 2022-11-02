Police: Rockville man sexually assaulted girl during scheduled private music lessons

Investigators believe other students at the music school in Columbia may have also been victimized. Abuse can by reported to 410-313-STOP.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A former music instructor from Rockville was arrested in connection to the sexual abuse of a minor at a Soundcheck Rock Academy in Columbia.

A statement from Howard County Police Department identified the former instructor as 30-year-old Priyant Sundas of Grosvenor Place. Police say Sundas sexually abused a minor "over a two-year period when she was 12 years old."

Investigators say the girl reported that the abuse took place during one-on-one lessons between 2018 and 2020 at Soundcheck Rock Academy, which used to be called Columbia Rock Academy.

Soundcheck Rock Academy emailed WUSA9 a statement that said they are working with investigators and they noted that Sundas hasn't been an employee of the school since 2020.

"When we first learned of this investigation over the summer, we informed our client base to ensure that the parents of our students were fully aware," the statement says. "At that time, we were not aware of any abuse of any student at our facility."

The school says it learned of Sundras' arrest on Thursday and noted when he was an employee he was a part-time instructor. After he left in 2020, the school says it hasn't had any contact with him.

"He had no prior criminal record before employment here, and we did not observe any behavior or incidents during his tenure that gave us an indication of criminal behavior," the statement says.

The school called the incident "heartbreaking" and said when Sundras was hired he did not have a criminal record. Leaders at the school thanked Howard County investigators for arresting Sundras "so that he cannot hurt other children in our community."

"We make every effort to create a safe, nurturing environment for our students, their families, our employees, and our community at large," the statement says. "Our first priority is always our students, and we are committed to fully cooperating with the investigation should we be asked."

After an investigation, Sundas was arrested and is being held at the Howard County Detention Center without bond.

Sundas is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial in April, court records show.

Police are concerned more children could have been victimized by Sundas and they urge anyone with information to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.