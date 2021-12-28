Former Arlington priest who led child protection office charged with sexually abusing minor

Retired priest Terry Specht is accused of sexually abusing a young boy while working as the assistant principal at an Arlington high school.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A retired priest who served for years as the director of the Catholic Church’s child protection office in Arlington, Virginia, was indicted last week on two felony counts of sexual battery and abuse of a child.

According to an indictment returned by a Fairfax County grand Dec. 20, prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to charge Terry Specht, 69, with sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 while working at the Arlington Diocese in 2000. Specht is facing a second felony charge because he had a “custodial or supervisory relationship” with the child at the time.

In 2019, amid a national reckoning about long-simmering allegations of abuse by Catholic clergy, the Diocese of Arlington released the names of 50 priests who had been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse of minors. At the time, the diocese noted that Specht, who served as the director of the Arlington Diocese’s Office of Child Protection and Safety from 2004 to 2011, had been accused of sexual assault in 2011, but that the Arlington Diocesan Review Board was “not able to come to a decision as to the credibility” of those accusations. Specht was placed on administrative leave and entered medical retirement shortly thereafter.

At the time of the alleged 2000 assault, Specht was serving as an assistant principal at Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, Virginia.

“Children should always feel comfortable around religious leaders in their life, without fear that they could somehow hurt them,” Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement Tuesday. “Our joint investigation with the Virginia State Police into potential clergy abuse in Virginia remains ongoing, and I am proud of the work that we have done so far. I want to encourage any Virginian who may have information about this or any other instance of clergy abuse to please come forward. No matter how long ago the incident occurred, we will take it seriously and make sure that you get the help and support you deserve.”

If convicted of aggravate sexual battery of a minor, Specht faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Earlier this year, Herring’s office charged former Catholic priest Paul David Ryan with two felony counts of carnal knowledge by force of a minor under the age of 18. The charges stemmed from alleged sexual contact between Ryan and a minor victim on a church-sanctioned ski trip while he was working at the Star of the Sea School in Virginia Beach.

In July, former cardinal and Washington D.C. Archbishop Theodore McCarrick was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy during a wedding reception in the 1970s. McCarrick, who was defrocked following a Vatican investigation, was the first cardinal in the U.S. to ever be criminally charged with a sexual crime against a minor.