Fairfax County PD: 1 dead after trench collapses at Alexandria construction site

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department is currently investigating a death at a construction site that took place Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. in a residential neighborhood on the 800 block of Emerald Drive in Fort Hunt. Police confirm to WUSA9 that a trench collapsed, leaving two construction workers trapped.

Fairfax County Fire & EMS said one man died on the scene, while another man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the worker who died and the worker who was injured along with the cause of the trench collapse has not been released.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates.