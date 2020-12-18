x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Virginia

Fairfax County PD: 1 dead after trench collapses at Alexandria construction site

The identity of the worker who died and the worker who was injured along with the cause of the trench collapse has not been released.
Credit: Sky9

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department is currently investigating a death at a construction site that took place Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. in a residential neighborhood on the 800 block of Emerald Drive in Fort Hunt. Police confirm to WUSA9 that a trench collapsed, leaving two construction workers trapped.

Fairfax County Fire & EMS said one man died on the scene, while another man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the worker who died and the worker who was injured along with the cause of the trench collapse has not been released.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates.

RELATED: PD: 2 people hospitalized after 'armed confrontation' with Fairfax County police officers

RELATED: 5 police officers shoot at, kill 79-year-old man in gated Montclair community

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.