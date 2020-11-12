x
Crime

Police officer shoots, injures one in gated Montclair community

Prince William County Police say no officers were injured in the shooting.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening involving an officer shooting an individual.

Around 7:14 p.m., Prince William County Police were called to the scene of a shooting on the 3600 block of Secret Grove Court in Montclair, Virginia. Police said an individual was shot by an officer and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

According to a Prince William County Police tweet, the shooting happened in a gated community. No entry is being permitted into the community per management. 

PWC Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the community. 

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will update as we receive more information. 

