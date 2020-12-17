PD: 2 people hospitalized after 'armed confrontation' with McLean police officers

Fairfax County Police said that no officers were injured and that the scene is now contained.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — An "armed confrontation" between McLean police officers and another person has sent two people to the hospital, Fairfax County police said.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers from the McLean District responded to a report of a shot person at the 2000 block of Peach Orchard Drive in Falls Church. Once on the scene, police confirm that an "armed confrontation" between the officers and an individual occurred.

Fairfax County Police said that no officers were injured and that the scene is now contained.

Officials are on the scene as they continue to investigate the cause of the armed confrontation and shooting. Fairfax County police said the scene is "contained."

No further information has been released, but a media staging area has been set up for us to learn more.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.