CIA responds to, investigates 'suspicious' vehicle outside its headquarters in McLean

Both CIA and FBI personnel responded to a vehicle outside of Central Intelligence Agency property in McLean Virginia.

MCLEAN, Va. — Both the Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bearue of Investigation officers responded to a "suspicious vehicle" located outside of the CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, according to statements from both federal agencies.

“In coordination with our local law enforcement partners, we are addressing a security situation just outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters by our main gate," said the CIA in a statement to WUSA9. "Our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved.”

Pictures from the scene outside the CIA Headquarters show multiple law enforcement vehicles surround the vehicle outside of the main gate.

The FBI also responded to WUSA9 about the situation saying:

“The FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle outside CIA Headquarters in McLean, VA. We joined our law enforcement partners at the scene to assist in addressing the situation.”