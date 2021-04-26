DC Police 'aware' of a hacked department computer server, officials say

A Metropolitian Police Department server has been hacked, according to the department in a statement.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that it is "aware" that one of its computer servers was hacked and is working with the FBI to find out more information.

"We are aware of unauthorized access on our server. While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter," said Hugh Carew, a public information officer for MPD Office of Communications.

The statement from MPD comes after vx-underground said on Twitter that the Babuk Ransomeware Group had breached MPD's server.

Images, which have not been verified, show files and an MPD logo.

Vx-underground describes itself on Twitter as "the largest collection of malware source code, samples, and papers on the internet."

Babuk ransomware is a new ransomware threat discovered in 2021 that has impacted at least five big enterprises, with one already paying the criminals $85,000 after negotiations, according to the cybersecurity company McAfee.

No further information has been provided by MPD or the FBI.