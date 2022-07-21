Former church leader arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting child in Fairfax County

Detectives believe there may be additional victims as Weaver possibly worked as a youth leader at various churches in the past.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 61-year-old former church leader is facing over 20 charges for multiple sex crimes, including the sexual assault of a child, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

A family member informed the police department in June 2022 that the victim was sexually assaulted by a member of Saint Matthews United Methodist Church in Annandale. The member, later identified by detectives as Thomas Weaver, had periodically been a leader in youth activities but hadn't held that position since 2020.

According to detectives, on multiple occasions since 2020, Weaver coerced the victim to meet him in a secluded area in Annandale. Once there, Weaver allegedly sexually assault the victim.

Detectives conducted a search warrant at Weaver's home on Wednesday where they found numerous images of child pornography.

Weaver was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of indecent liberties of a minor by a custodian, police said. He is being held without bond at the Adult Detention Center.



"Saint Matthews United Methodist Church has been fully cooperating with the police on this matter," the police department said in a news release. "The church also notified the Fairfax County Child Protective Services with concerns about Weaver."

Detectives believe there could be additional victims as Weaver could of worked at other churches in the past. The police department is working to identify any additional locations of employment.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.