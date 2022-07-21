Virginia man arrested at Dulles Airport attempting to flee to Jamaica after wife's death

CBP officers and HSI agents searched Lewis' baggage at the airport and found his wife's passport and credit cards.

DULLES, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested by federal law enforcement after allegedly attempting to flee the state following his wife's death, according to officials.

Adrian Salvatore Lewis, 49, of Newport News, was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with his wife Shanitia Mikell Eure's death.

On July 17, the family told police they were unable to get a hold of Eure, They told police her lack of communication and inconsistent behavior was unusual. According to police, Eure attended church service Sunday morning at Gethsemane Baptist Church located on 5405 Roanoke Avenue. Around 9 a.m., she left the church with the intent to return on time for the second service; however, she was never seen again, police said.

Her disappearance prompted investigators to issue a missing person alert because they believed she was possibly endangered.

The Newport News Police Department (NNPD) requested the public's help on July 18 in locating Eure. According to officials, she was last seen wearing a cream-colored pants suit with flat beige shoes.

Virginia State Police assisted with the search and issued an Ashanti alert, which promoted rapid information coming from across the Hampton Roads area from citizens who may know the whereabouts of Eura.

“My heart goes out to Mrs. Eure’s family, especially her children, as well as the Gethsemane Baptist Church community,” Chief of Police Steve Drew said. “We are doing everything we can to find her and bring her loved ones some closure.”

According to a preliminary investigation, Eura was seen at exactly 9:40 a.m. on July 17, leaving her home with her husband. Officials said the vehicle they were traveling in was found Monday afternoon in Hampton.

Police processed the vehicle, and based on the evidence that they recovered from the vehicle, the case turned into a homicide investigation.

On July 19, Customers and Border Protection (CBP) initially encountered Lewis around 10:45 at the departure gate for a flight to Montego Bay, Jamaica. He was wanted for questioning in his wife's disappearance, authorities said.

Lewis was detained and returned to the CBP's inspection station, where he was secured in a detention cell. Just before noon, CBP officers and HSI agents searched Lewis's baggage and found his wife's passport and credit cards.

Today @CBP officers @Dulles_Airport assisted in the arrest of a subject, charged in the murder of his wife. The subject was attempting to board a flight out of the U.S. when CBP officers and HSI agents apprehended him. View the full article here https://t.co/hsHTYjUKcA. pic.twitter.com/4JlsPcFLdv — Director, Field Operations Stephen Maloney (@DFOBaltimore) July 20, 2022

NNPD detectives arrived at 1:30 p.m. and were informed of what Lewis had inside of his luggage. Lewis declined to speak with detectives until his attorney was present, authorities said.

At approximately 4:10 a.m., Lewis was served with an arrest warrant for first-degree murder by NNPD detectives, where he was escorted out of the airport.

“This case illustrates how Customs and Border Protection officers and Homeland Security Investigations agents collaborate with our law enforcement partners to catch allegedly dangerous fugitives and return them to stand for their charges,” said Daniel Escobedo, area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Arresting fugitives is one way in which CBP uses our border security authority to support our partners in seeking justice for victims and to help keep our communities safe.”

NNPD said they are continuing their search for Eure's body but have narrowed the search to specific locations and do not need the public's help as they preserve any evidence.