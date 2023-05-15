Body discovered at Alexandria storage facility

Police say foul play is not suspected.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A body was discovered at a storage facility in Alexandria, Virginia on Sunday. Police were called to the Mini U Storage facility in the 500 block Pickett Street for a death investigation.

Once Alexandria Police Department officers arrived, they found a person dead there. The circumstances surrounding the person's death are still under investigation. Marcel Bassett, a public information officer for the Alexandria Police Department, said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, but foul play is not suspected.

Investigators are awaiting a report from the chief medical officer to determine cause of death.

This follows additional death investigations in Fairfax County over the weekend. On Saturday, two bodies were discovered within hours of each other.

One body was found behind a business at the 3300 block of Glen Carlyn Drive in Falls Church, according to Fairfax County police.

Hours later, officers responded to a call about another body found at the 7100 block of Mint Place in Alexandria. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau were at both scenes investigating the circumstances surrounding both deaths.