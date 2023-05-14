Child shot in DC, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a child injured.
According to officials, a young female child was brought to the DC Fire and EMS fire station in the 1500 block of C St. in Southeast, D.C. The child was reported to have a gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.
Police have not provided any additional details about this case. WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available.