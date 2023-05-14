2 bodies found in Fairfax County in 1 day

Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau were at both scenes investigating the circumstances surrounding both deaths.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two dead bodies were found in different areas of Fairfax County hours apart Saturday, police said.

One body was found behind a business at the 3300 block of Glen Carlyn Drive in Falls Church, according to Fairfax County police.

Hours later, officers responded to a call about another body found at the 7100 block of Mint Place in Alexandria.

Police have not released any additional information about the bodies. No further details were immediately available.

It is unknown if the two bodies are connected.