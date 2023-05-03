Armed man arrested for robbing 1 person, carjacking another in Alexandria

When officers located the suspect, a foot chase began which led to his arrest.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested and is facing several charges after robbing one person and carjacking another late Monday night, officers said.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department say just before midnight they responded to Furman Lane, off of South Kings Highway, in Alexandria after a report of a robbery. Reportedly, an armed man in a ski mask approached the victim in the apartment parking lot with a gun and demanded the victim's keys and wallet. The suspect then took the items and walked away without taking the car.

As officers searched the area for the suspect, a second victim waved an officer down. The victim informed them that they were removing items from his 2001 BMW 330I in the same parking lot when the suspect pointed the gun and demanded his keys.

The suspect then forced the victim to drive him away from the area. The suspect told the victim to stop near Furman Lane and Kings Highway then forced the victim out of the car, police said.

Armed man arrested after robbing one and carjacking another. https://t.co/3ot5lXHkye #FCPD pic.twitter.com/hPDylQwgMA — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 3, 2023

Officers were able to spot the stolen BMW on Richmond Highway near Franklin Street. As officers approached the suspect, identified as Malik Kamara, exited the car and ran away with the gun in hand. This led officers on a foot chase with Kamara sparking his arrest just a short distance away. The gun and stolen property were also recovered.