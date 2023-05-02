Maryland couple facing several charged for sexual abuse of minor

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A Leonardtown couple is facing several charges involving sexual abuse of a minor, according to St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies with the sheriff's office said on Friday afternoon that a man and woman were arrested and charged for the incidents after an investigation. Authorities did not disclose how long the investigation was underway or the details behind the situation. The relationship between the suspects and the minor involved also was not released.
According to the sheriff's office, 45-year-old Brian Wiegman was arrested and charged with two counts of sex abuse of a minor and one count of neglect of a minor. Wiegman’s girlfriend, identified as 39-year-old Stormy Shiree Bates, was arrested and charged with three counts of second degree rape, three counts of sex abuse of a minor and one count of neglect of a minor.
Both Wiegman and Bates are being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status, officials said.
