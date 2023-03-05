Police release video, ask for public's help identifying robbery suspect in Montgomery County

Detectives said the suspect then used credit cards stolen from the victim at area businesses.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A person was robbed in Bethesda in March and now detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect after releasing surveillance footage.

Through an investigation, police revealed that the victim was walking in the area of Pearl Street and East West Highway on March 31 when the suspect approached them, showed a knife, and demanded her bag. The suspect then yanked the bag away from her and ran towards Wisconsin Avenue.

Detectives said the suspect used credit cards stolen from the victim at area businesses. In the investigation, they obtained surveillance video of the suspect and a suspect description.

The suspect has been described as a man of medium build, who was wearing a green and blue hooded jacket, blue pants, hiking shoes, and a mask at the time of the incident.

Here's a full look at the footage:

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.