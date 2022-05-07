Police: Carjacking victim dragged by suspect

While trying to steal a person's car, the suspect reportedly dragged the victim while they were still in the car.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County responded to a reported carjacking that left a driver injured Tuesday evening.

Just after 7:45 p.m. police responded to a carjacking in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue. Officers claim a person left their car running as they were leaving their car. As they left, a suspect allegedly entered their car.

Officials say the victim then reached into their vehicle in an attempt to get the suspect out of the car. However, the suspect ended up driving away with the victim's arm inside of the car resulting in the victim being dragged, according to police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. Officials add that the suspect is in police custody.

Police have not disclosed any additional information about this incident.