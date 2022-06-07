Man injured after shooting in Arlington

Police say that the injured man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, however, police add that the injuries are non-life-threatening.

ARLINGTON, Va. — According to officials, a shooting in Arlington, Virginia has left a man injured.

According to officials, there was a shooting in the 3200 block of 24th St. S. in Arlington, Virginia.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are evaluating the scene.

Officials have not disclosed any additional information for this case and have not given information on whether a suspect has been identified.