Arlington police search for missing teen sisters

Salma Mouhidine, 16, and Marwa Mouhidine, 13, were last seen Saturday night, police said.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for two teenage sisters who disappeared Saturday night. Investigators are asking for the public's help to find them.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, Salma Mouhidine, 16, and Marwa Mouhidine, 13, were last seen Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 23rd Street S.

Both were last seen wearing jeans and Crocs shoes. The circumstances surrounding their disappearance are not known at this time and police have not released any addition information, but ask anyone who may know where the two girls are to call the police dispatch center at 703-558-2222.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

