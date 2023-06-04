Kidnapping victim killed after shooting on I-95 on her 34th birthday

Tatiana David was abducted at gunpoint from her home in New York. Family members say she leaves behind a 4-year-old son.

QUANTICO, Va. — Family members say anyone who knew Tatiana David loved her. David was abducted from her home in Ithaca, New York on the morning of April 5, 2023, according to New York State Police.

The woman's family members told WUSA9 her alleged abductor was her son's father, Michael C. Davis.

An endangered adult alert was issued statewide by New York State Police about the victim, suspect and vehicle. Around 9:40 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper was alerted to a Jeep Cherokee with the wrong license plates displayed on it. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver took off with the abduction victim still in the car.

After a lengthy chase down I-95 southbound, police say Davis crashed the car and started shooting at troopers. According to police, the victim, Tatiana David was found dead outside the car with an apparent gunshot wound.

David's family members told WUSA9 they are heartbroken.

"This is just sickening. She was such a bright light and such a beacon of hope. Now she has her life taken from her for what? That's not fair. All she did was put good out there in the world," the victim's brother, Emanuel Espada, said.

According to Espada, there was a long history of domestic issues with his sister and the father of her child.

"The legal system failed her. We asked for help; we asked for this man to be put away. He is a monster and no one listened to her," Espada said.

Now, David's family says they are left with unbearable pain, and will raise her 4-year-old son who she leaves behind.