Maryland man stopped in U-Haul truck arrested for kidnapping

Police say Dennis Bell, 62, allegedly removed the victim's clothing and used a pocket knife to stab her fingers during the incident.

LANHAM, Md. — A Prince George's County man was arrested for kidnapping and other related charges Friday night after police conducted a traffic stop on the U-Haul truck he was driving and discovered a naked woman inside.

Dennis Bell, 62, faces 14 criminal charges including first degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, fourth degree sex offense, possession of suspected crack cocaine, and driving while impaired. He also faces 19 traffic charges related to this incident.

Bell is currently being held at the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections.

Police say the victim is not being identified at this time. After the incident, she was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated and treated.

The initial investigation reveals that Friday morning Bell was driving a U-Haul truck when he allegedly first made contact with the victim at a convenience store on Minnesota Avenue in Southeast D.C.

The victim told police that Bell pushed her into the U-Haul truck and threatened her life if she did not comply with his demands.

Detectives say Bell reportedly drove around all day with the victim sitting on the floor board in the front seat.

While in the U-Haul, the victim claims Bell removed her clothing and used a pocket knife to stab her fingers.

The victim told police she did not know where she was throughout the day while Bell continued to drive.

At 9:45 p.m. Friday night, troopers from the College Park Barrack received multiple calls reporting a U-Haul truck driving erratically and striking multiple parked cars on Princess Garden Parkway in Lanham.

Maryland State Police were immediately dispatched to the area and located the U-Haul truck on Route 450 in Lanham.

Troopers attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop on the U-Haul, but the driver, later identified as Bell, refused to stop for police.

A short pursuit ensued and ended at Baltimore Avenue and Elm Street where the U-Haul crashed into a ditch and became disabled.

Two troopers approached the suspect vehicle from the passenger side to make contact with Bell.

Police say he refused to get out after multiple requests.

Troopers were then able to get inside the car via the passenger side window, this is where they discovered the victim.

She was without clothing and sitting on the floor board in the front seat with apparent wounds to her fingers.

Police say they immediately covered the woman with an agency issued jacket and she was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Investigators say that during this time, Bell remained uncooperative and refused to tell police his name.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to an area hospital before being transferred to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections.

Anyone who may have witnessed the alleged kidnapping or has relevant information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the Criminal Enforcement Division via email at william.costello@maryland.gov or contact the College Park Barrack. All calls and emails may remain confidential.