Fairfax police catch burglary suspects leaving business through broken front window carrying cash register

One person was arrested, but two other suspects got away, police said.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A boy in Arlington, Virginia, is facing several charges after he was caught, along with two other people, burglarizing a business early Saturday morning. Investigators are now working to determine if the boy was involved in a series of Arlington burglaries committed back in February, police said.

In a release Tuesday, police said the officers were conducting extra checks at area businesses after a reported burglary in a neighboring jurisdiction. Officers spotted a vehicle, later determined to be stolen, in the 6000 block of Wilson Boulevard. The car was backed to the front of a business with its doors open.

As the officers approached the business, they noticed the business's front window was busted out. Three suspects were seen leaving the business through the broken window carrying stolen merchandise and a cash register, police said.

The officers told the suspects to stop, but they dropped what they were carrying and took off running.

Police established a perimeter and searched the area with the help of a helicopter. At around 3:42 a.m. an officer spotted a suspect running across Route 50. The helicopter located the suspect in the 6100 block of Brook Drive where he was taken into custody. The two other suspects were not found and police are still working to figure out who they are.

Police identified the suspect in custody as a juvenile. He's facing charges of burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit felonies, possession of a stolen auto and others.

The boy could face more charges if investigators determine he played a role in the February burglaries, police said.