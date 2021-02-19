3 minority owned businesses are the latest in a string of burglaries in Arlington

Police are asking the community for help in their investigation of a series of burglaries in Northern Virginia.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police are investigating a string of burglaries in Bluemont and Dominion Hills neighborhoods.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, four suspects broke into 3 minority-owned businesses on Wilson Boulevard. With a smashed door, and stolen goods King of Koshary felt the brunt of it.

“I was shocked to be honest,” said Ayob Metry, owner of King of Koshary.

Metry describes the Bluemont neighborhood where his business was burglarized as safe. He doesn’t understand why his business was targeted.

“The whole register, the iPad, the square scan, all of this was missing,” Metry said.

Surveillance footage captured at neighboring restaurant La Union show the burglars wearing dark clothing, hoodies, masks and gloves.

Jose Zelaya has owned Mexican restaurant La Union for 21 years. Aside from a random car break in, he said he’s never experienced any crime like this.

#TONIGHT : The latest in a series of burglaries in Arlington County impacted 3 minority small business owners on Wilson Blvd. Tonight at 7pm on @wusa9 #TheQandA hear from them and @ArlingtonVaPD about the latest in the investigation. pic.twitter.com/Ig8wGYGALW — Ariane Datil (@arianedatil) February 18, 2021

“We looked at the surveillance video and we saw four perpetrators/suspects walk into the restaurant, broke the front glass/front door and they walked to the cashiers area and to the register,” Zelaya said.

Arlington County Police say there have been 19 burglaries this year. That’s 5 more than the same time last year.

“We believe that some are going to be linked together, but we don't believe that all the commercial burglaries are going to be conducted by the same individuals,” said an Arlington County Police Public Information Officer Ashley Savage.

She says while they haven’t apprehended anyone in connection to these burglaries surveillance cameras have been helpful to the investigation.

While all three businesses that were burglarized on the 5100 block of Wilson Boulevard are minority owned, Arlington County Police didn’t confirm whether race was a motivator for these crimes.

“At this point the investigations indicates that these individuals who are committing these offenses are focused on the goal of getting cash,” said Savage. “They're really targeting these small businesses where they believe that cash may be on hand.”

For a one year old business like Metry’s he says this incident on top of the pandemic has been an major financial burden for his family.

“I don't want to give up, you know, I put my car for sale I sold a lot of stuff just to keep this place, because I still believe in it,” said Metry.