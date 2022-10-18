x
Virginia

Advisory neighborhood commissioner indicted for manslaughter in fatal drunk driving crash

Devon Lesesne is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court Thursday, where he will be arraigned. He remains in custody without bond.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022.

A D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission member was indicted Tuesday on manslaughter charges for a fatal crash that happened in March on I-495.

A Fairfax County grand jury announced that Devon Lesesne, 32, has been indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Katherine Aileen Reyes on March 5. The felony carries up to 10 years in prison. 

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes on the I-495 Capital Beltway, near Telegraph Road, in Fairfax County where the Reyes' vehicle was not able to move due to a flat tire. But, her vehicle's hazard lights were on and flashing at the time.

Lesesne was driving down the shoulder of the I-495 when he slammed into the back of Reyes' vehicle, causing the compact SUV to catch on fire. Reyes died at the scene due to the incident, officials said.

“This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided, and our hearts break for the family of this young woman,” Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said. “There are no winners in this situation. I am committed to working toward accountability in a manner that promotes healing for the family our wider community.” 

Lesesne is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court Thursday, where he will be arraigned. He remains in custody without bond.

