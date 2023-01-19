Police arrest Alexandria woman in car there with 6-year-old in back seat

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered the stolen 2012 Honda Accord involved in Sunday night's abduction.

ANNANDALE, Va. — Detectives have arrested a 40-year-old Alexandria woman who they say stole a car Sunday night with a 6-year-old girl inside.

Police claim the woman is also connected to a second car theft that occurred Wednesday night around 6:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale. This theft ultimately led to her capture and arrest.

On Wednesday, officers were in the area of Little River Turnpike and Southland Avenue on a separate investigation when they were approached by a victim who claimed to have had their 2012 Honda Pilot stolen.

The victim told officers they left their car running while they went inside a restaurant. When they came back out, their car was gone.

Police say a 2012 Honda Accord was also stolen from a parking lot on the same block around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. That car had a 6-year-old girl in the backseat, who was waiting while her stepfather went into a restaurant to pick up food.

Detectives say that girl was found in the District less than an hour later and reunited with her family, but the stolen car was never located.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the driver of the stolen 2012 Honda Pilot tracked a phone that had been left inside the car and traced it to the 80 block of South Bragg Street. Officers were notified just before 12 a.m.

At the scene, officers found the stolen Honda Pilot and saw a woman exit it.

This woman was later identified by detectives as 40-year-old Tanisha Hall. She was taken into custody immediately.

During the course of the investigation, officers located the stolen 2012 Honda Accord involved in Sunday night's abduction nearby.

Police claim they also found evidence linking Hall to the abduction.

Hall was then taken to the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax County and charged with abduction, two counts of grand larceny, credit card theft, false identification to law enforcement and obstruction of justice for her alleged involvement in these incidents.

She is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE.