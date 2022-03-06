Staff shortage prompts service changes at Alexandria Police Department

Here's what's changing, and what's not, inside the Alexandria Police Department

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Alexandria Police Department is changing the way it responds to certain crimes.

Police Chief Don Hayes announced the department's plans to cut back services because they don't have enough officers. Here's what's changing and what's not in the department.

The chief said in an online statement that patrolling neighborhoods, preventing crime and responding to dangerous situations will remain a top priority.

Chief Hayes says the agency will not respond in-person to calls for service to happened earlier, where there isn't a danger to the public. Officers will also not respond to calls that might fall under another agency's jurisdiction.

APD also plans to ramp up its online and phone reporting, and Hayes says plans are in place to reach out to the community to make sure everyone is aware of the changes.

"We will continue to monitor the modifications and evaluate our responses to these calls to ensure we are best serving the Alexandria community. Our top priority will always be your safety, and the safety of every member of our community," the chief said in a video statement.