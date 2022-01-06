Teen arrested for stabbing death of 18-year-old during fight near Alexandria City High School

Luis Hernandez, 18, was fatally stabbed in a fight involving dozens of students on May 24. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Hernandez's death.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a stabbing on May 24 that left an 18-year-old Alexandria City High School student dead.

Investigators say Luis Mejia Hernandez, 18, was one of 30 to 50 people involved in the fight at Bradlee Shopping Center on King Street on May 24. Investigators believe Hernandez was stabbed during the fight. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Alexandria Police Department announced in a statement Wednesday that a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to Hernandez's death. The teen is being held at the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center. APD did not indicate if the teen has been charged.

The Bradlee Shopping Center is located less than a mile from ACPS' King Street campus and its Minnie Howard Campus.

Police say the 16-year-old suspect was also a student at Alexandria City High School at the time of the fight.

Alexandria County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr. sent a letter to parents Wednesday afternoon following the arrest. He said the school district has been in close contact with the police department during the investigation and assures the community that new security measures are in place.

After the stabbing, all four of ACPS' campuses transitioned to virtual learning. On Monday the school system said it would continue offering virtual learning for students until at least Friday, but some students would need to report to in-person classes.

"During this modified return, the school will focus on social, emotional and academic learning to help fulfill critical in-person graduation requirements and provide students with the social-emotional support they need," Alexandria City High School Principal Peter Balas wrote in a letter to parents.

On May 27, ACHS announced that the school system will have added security for the remainder of the school year. There would be more security officers outside and inside the King Street and Minnie Howard campuses. Students at all four of its campuses are required to show identification to enter.