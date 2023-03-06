Neighbors on edge after teen girl shot during underage party in Silver Spring

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WHITE OAK, Md. — A teenage girl is recovering after police say she was shot outside the White Oak Apartment complex in Silver Spring Friday night.

At 10 p.m., officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 11400 block of Stewart Lane.

Multiple witnesses tell WUSA9 that a dark colored Honda sedan drove up to the apartment complex with its headlights off. They say the people inside the car started shooting at the crowd that gathered outside for a underage party.

Neighbors say they heard between 15 to 20 rounds and told WUSA9 that they are surprised more people were not injured.

Montgomery County Police say the teenager was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several cars were left with multiple bullet holes and shattered windows.

Check out the damage left behind by a shooting on Stewart Lane in the White Oak neighborhood where a teenage girl was wounded last night. Police described the injuries as non-life threatening. ⁦@wusa9⁩ pic.twitter.com/QROASvWSSS — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) June 3, 2023

Cell phone video shared by a resident shows the chaos that ensued afterwards. Witnesses say teenagers starting running away from the scene as Montgomery County Police and rescuers were arriving.

Neighbors say an underage party was taking place in this White Oak apartment complex when a car pulled up with its headlights off and started spraying the area. This is a video of the chaos that ensued after. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/QYGLifiChn — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) June 3, 2023

"We are sick and tired of living in the area," a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous told WUSA9. He says he has not slept since the incident.

"I have five children. Two security for this complex would be better. We pay $1,400 to $2,000 for a two bedroom, they can hire security," he added.

Neighbors say there is a constant loitering issue in the area where the shooting took place.