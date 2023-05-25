Crash between car, postal truck leaves 2 hurt

Both drivers were hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

ADELPHI, Md. — Police say two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Montgomery County Thursday.

Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Dilston Road in Adelphi for a report of a crash between a United States Postal Service vehicle, a Toyota and an electric utility pole around 12:15 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota, and the postal service worker were both taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Firefighter describe their injuries as serious but not life threatening.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Southbound lanes of New Hampshire Avenue were blocked for the crash investigation. Traffic was being diverted to Adelphi Road. Lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.