3 people shot near Manassas middle school's athletic fields, police say

MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) officers are investigating a shooting that occurred near the athletic fields of Louise A. Benton Middle School in Manassas Sunday afternoon.

PWCPD say three people were found with gunshot wounds at the scene. All three of the victims are being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The ages of the victims and the extent of their injuries were not made available.

At this time it is unclear how the shooting unfolded and whether or not there was a school event taking place at the time of the shooting.

Officers are at the scene and securing the area.

*UPDATE: #Shooting | #Manassas; Officers are on scene and the scene is secure. There are 3 gunshot wound victims being transported to area hospitals for treatment. https://t.co/QELCOTkJ3l — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 1, 2022