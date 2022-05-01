x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

3 people shot near Manassas middle school's athletic fields, police say

The ages of the victims and the extent of their injuries were not made available.
Credit: WUSA

MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) officers are investigating a shooting that occurred near the athletic fields of Louise A. Benton Middle School in Manassas Sunday afternoon.

PWCPD say three people were found with gunshot wounds at the scene. All three of the victims are being taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The ages of the victims and the extent of their injuries were not made available.

At this time it is unclear how the shooting unfolded and whether or not there was a school event taking place at the time of the shooting.

Officers are at the scene and securing the area.  

RELATED: Students charged after fight in hallway of Manassas Park High School

RELATED: Police investigate shooting at carnival at Gar-Field High in Woodbridge

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Fairfax County Schools adopt policy aimed at making immigrant families feel safer