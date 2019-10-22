BURKE, Va. — Fairfax County police are investigating the death of three people who were found inside a home following a barricade situation on Monday night.

Police said the two men and woman were found dead inside of a home on the 6100 block of Wicklow Drive in Burke, Virginia.

Officials report that officers were originally called to the home for a domestic disturbance around 9:11 p.m. Police said a woman in the home reported that a family member threatened her with a gun. It was also reported that during the threat, a man from the home tried to escape and find help.

At the scene, police said officers were confronted by an armed man who shot at them. Police said during the exchange of fire, the officers sustained non-life threatening injuries during the encounter.

Police said the gunman then barricaded himself in the home.

Fairfax County SWAT officers were called to search the home when they located the two men and a woman dead inside of the residence.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies to determine the cause of death of the three individuals.

At this time, police have not released the names of the victims in the incident.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

