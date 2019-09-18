WASHINGTON — A man was arrested after running away from officers then shooting at them early Wednesday morning in the District, police said.

Around 2:30 a.m., police tried to stop a car in the 1500 block of Morris Road in Southeast D.C.

The suspect tried to drive away but crashed the car. When he got out of the car, he shot at officers. The officers fired back and began chasing him. The officers and suspect exchanged gunfire again as he ran into the woods.

Eventually, police found him and took him into custody. He has not been identified.

No one was hit by gunfire.

RELATED: DC officer shot, suspect dead in Southeast barricade situation

RELATED: Suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Alexandria

RELATED: Suspect shot by police after firing gun at officers in DC

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.