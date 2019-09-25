WASHINGTON — A barricade situation has blocked off several roads in NW, authorities said.

Metro police officers received a call around 4 a.m. to the 5300 block of Georgia Avenue in NW after reports of a possibly burglary.

Police said a man reported a

Believing there was an armed s

WUSA9 learned a SWAT team was at the scene before the situation was diffused shortly before 9:30 a.m.

MPD was at the scene and put into effect street closures. The following streets were blocked for a short time:

5200-5400 Blocks of Georgia Avenue, NW

1200 Block of Jefferson Street, NW

1200 Block of Ingraham Street, NW

The road closures were lifted shortly after the situation was diffused.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Stay with WUSA9.com for more on this developing story.

RELATED: Watch Live: Fairfax County fire crews work to rescue person trapped in trench

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.