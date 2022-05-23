Pedestrian seriously hurt in Fairfax Co. hit-and-run crash, police say

A woman was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 18, 2022.

Detectives in Fairfax County say a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Oasis Drive around 1 a.m. The pedestrian, described by police in a tweet only as a woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be life-threatening according to police.

Investigators say the striking vehicle did not remain on scene, and identified the possible suspect vehicle as a white or silver SUV with damage to the driver's side of the vehicle.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate what led to the crash.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to call 911.