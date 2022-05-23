x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Fairfax Co. hit-and-run crash, police say

A woman was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, according to police.

More Videos

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 18, 2022.

Detectives in Fairfax County say a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Oasis Drive around 1 a.m. The pedestrian, described by police in a tweet only as a woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be life-threatening according to police.

Investigators say the striking vehicle did not remain on scene, and identified the possible suspect vehicle as a white or silver SUV with damage to the driver's side of the vehicle. 

Detectives with the Fairfax County Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate what led to the crash.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to call 911. 

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

RELATED: A crisis on the roads: Traffic fatalities hit a 16-year high in 2021, data shows

RELATED: 'Ride of Silence' | DC cyclists, pedestrians want safety improvements now

RELATED: Driver trying to pick up food, drink they spilled loses control of vehicle and hits group of people in parking lot, police say

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.