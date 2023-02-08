x
Crime

19-year-old charged in connection to Father's Day murder in Montgomery Co.

Police are still searching for the teen that pulled the trigger.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 19-year-old man is charged with murder for his alleged role in a deadly shooting on Father's Day in Montgomery County. Police are still searching for the teen that pulled the trigger. 

Detectives arrested Khamani Imes on Tuesday for supposedly giving a gun to 16-year-old Isaiah Brown-Hawkins that was used in the shooting death of 33-year-old James Joel Austin on Sunday, June 18.

Investigators claim the 16-year-old shot and killed Austin before driving away in the victim's Honda that was later found in Washington, D.C. Police say Brown-Hawkins was not with the vehicle and has not yet been found.

Imes was taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant at his home on Bethesda Church Road.

A gun was recovered during a search of the home

Police placed Imes under arrest for underage possession of a firearm and transported him to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy.

He is being held without bond. Brown-Hawkins is still wanted by police.   

Anyone with information may contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). 

