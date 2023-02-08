19-year-old charged in connection to Father's Day murder in Montgomery Co.

Police are still searching for the teen that pulled the trigger.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 19-year-old man is charged with murder for his alleged role in a deadly shooting on Father's Day in Montgomery County. Police are still searching for the teen that pulled the trigger.

Detectives arrested Khamani Imes on Tuesday for supposedly giving a gun to 16-year-old Isaiah Brown-Hawkins that was used in the shooting death of 33-year-old James Joel Austin on Sunday, June 18.

Investigators claim the 16-year-old shot and killed Austin before driving away in the victim's Honda that was later found in Washington, D.C. Police say Brown-Hawkins was not with the vehicle and has not yet been found.

Imes was taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant at his home on Bethesda Church Road.

A gun was recovered during a search of the home

Police placed Imes under arrest for underage possession of a firearm and transported him to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy.

He is being held without bond. Brown-Hawkins is still wanted by police.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

WATCH NEXT:

A man is recovering from critical injuries after DC Police say he crashed into an ambulance in Northwest.