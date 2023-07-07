15-year-old robbed by six students inside Freedom High School bathroom

The victim received minor injuries in the robbery.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two teens have been arrested and two others are wanted for robbing a 15-year-old inside a bathroom on a high school campus in Woodbridge.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, a school resource officer at Freedom High School on Neabsco Mills Road learned a student had been robbed inside a campus bathroom just before 8:45 a.m. on June 14.

The 15-year-old victim was inside the restroom when six other students walked into the bathroom. Investigators say a confrontation began and the victim was hit and robbed by the other boys. The victim received minor injuries in the robbery.

One of the suspects, only identified as a 15-year-old boy, was detained by the school resource officer after the reported robbery. Two more suspects, another 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were detained later that day off school grounds. Charges were filed for the three remaining suspects, identified as two 17-year-old students and 18-year-old Jerome Okine Amartey. One of those last three suspects has since been taken into custody.

Police continue to search for the last two suspects.

The four teens that have been taken into custody have been charged with robbery and are being held at the juvenile detention center.