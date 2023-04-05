Suspects wanted for stealing 53 guns overnight from a store in Springfield, $11K reward

ATF agents say more often than not, stolen firearms are used in violent crimes.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Four men are wanted in Fairfax County after robbing a business overnight and making off with over 50 guns. A reward of up to $11,000 is being offered for any information leading to their identification and arrest.

The United States Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Fairfax County detectives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering together to ask for the community's help in identifying the suspects.

On Saturday between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., the robbery occurred at Dominion Defense on Fullerton Road in Springfield, Virginia.

Four masked men were caught on surveillance video working together to get inside the business through a small opening above the door.

Police say three of the four men stole 53 firearms, a combination of long guns and handguns. The fourth man remained outside operating as a lookout during the robbery.

Investigators claim the men fled the scene in a gray Acura four-door sedan with no front license plate after stealing the guns.

“ATF will continue to collaborate with our partners by offering our investigative and analytical resources to ensure that the stolen firearms are recovered as quickly as possible,” ATF Washington Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Weddel said. “More often than not, stolen firearms are used in a crime of violence that often leads to someone being injured or killed. Therefore, we call upon the community to provide any additional information that will assist us in locating and holding all involved accountable for this criminal act.”

