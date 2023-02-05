Surveillance footage released of suspects in 14th Street shooting over a scooter

Police are searching for three people, who they believe to be teens, involved in a shooting that left a man with a wound to his stomach.

WASHINGTON — Police have released new video of three teens who they say shot a good Samaritan trying to help stop a crime in progress in Northwest D.C. on Monday night.

Just after 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area of 14th and S streets, Northwest. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, three teenagers all riding on one scooter were trying to steal another scooter. The man who was shot was on another scooter and attempted to intervene in the theft, police said. One of the teens pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Police said that all three teens ran from the scene on foot. The video released Wednesday shows three people running down an alley.

WATCH: Police release footage of "persons of interest" in shooting in the 1400 block of S Street NW

The police department couldn't tell WUSA9 if the scooter the teens were trying to steal was occupied by someone or if it was parked, nor did they say what type of scooters were involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

14th & S NW | This incident involved teens robbing a man of his scooter. This is what one witness described to our photojournalist James Hash: "You can look and tell these were kids." (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/GbShnInH6F — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) May 2, 2023

WUSA9 returned to the scene of the shooting Tuesday where people walked past pieces of police tape to get to restaurants and bars. Sarah Dale pulled over to talk about the shooting, but it was her 6-year-old daughter, Ellen, who put the impact of this crime in sharp focus.

“The reason I don’t like it (her neighborhood) is that it’s not the first time this year or this month there's been a shooting, and violence is not safe,” said the first- grader who attends Garrison Elementary School just two blocks from the scene. “It's scary because we could literally, anyone can literally be walking there and get shot out of nowhere!”

The scooter incident was not the only shooting in the District Monday, the first day MPD implemented its newest community focused policing strategy, which involves getting more officers walking the streets. At least four other people were shot in Northeast, D.C. between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.; one of the victims died of their injuries.