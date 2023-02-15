1 rescued from Fairfax Co. house fire

Firefighters say the person rescued is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters rescued a person from a house fire in Fairfax County Wednesday morning. The person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters.

Crews were called to the 6800 block of Compton Heights Circle in Clifton for a report of a fire. Once on scene, fire was visible from the home. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze with the help of crews from Prince William County Fire and Rescue.

A search of the home found one person inside. Crews were able to rescue that person. They are currently in the hospital receiving treatment for their injuries. No other injuries were reported.