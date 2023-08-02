Person in critical condition, multiple pets dead after house fire in Loudoun Co.

The Fire Marshal's Office estimates the property loss at around $351,000 for both the structure and the contents.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Officials say a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery pack started a house fire in Loudoun County that has left one person in critical condition and several pets dead.

According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke just before 4 a.m. at a home on Thrush Road in Sterling.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home and requested more firefighters to come help. While crews worked to extinguish the fire, a search led firefighters to find an unconscious adult, as well as several unresponsive pets.

The adult and animals were rescued from the home. The unidentified victim was taken to Lansdowne Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Loudoun County Animal Services responded to help with the two dogs and one cat that did not survive.

The Fire Marshal's Office estimates the property loss at around $351,000 for both the structure and the contents.

The home did not appear to have working smoke alarms.

"Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. If there is a fire in your home, smoke alarms provide the critical first warning and give you time to get out," said Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue in a release.

Officials have released the following safety tips regarding lithium batteries:

ALWAYS follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage.

Use the correct battery, cord and power adapter and ensure cords and wires are not damaged or worn.

Monitor batteries while charging and do not overcharge the device or device battery.

Keep batteries and devices at room temperature.

Charge and store batteries away from anything flammable. Never charge a battery or device under your pillow, on your bed, or near a couch.

Ensure you properly dispose of used batteries. Loudoun County Waste Management offers tips and instructions for the proper disposal of lithium batteries.