Row house fire displaces 6 in Northeast DC

One person was hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Firefighters believe he jumped from a window to escape flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Six people are without a home after a raging house fire in Northeast D.C. early Monday morning. DC Fire and EMS firefighters were dispatched to a two-story row house in the 1800 block of L Street Northeast.

The blaze was first reported on around 3:30 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames coming from both floors of the home. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Firefighters believe he jumped from a window to escape flames. No other injuries were reported.

Crews worked to bring the fire under control and remained on scene Monday morning monitoring the fire for hot spots to make sure it doesn't flair up again. In total, four adults and two children were displaced in the fire. The Red Cross is working with those displaced to give them a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It is not yet clear whether the home had working smoke detectors.

Local fire crews offer the following tips to stay safe in a house fire: