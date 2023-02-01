Video shows victim of family massacre knocking on neighbor's door, pleading for help

Police say it looks like an adult shot one person and then himself in a crowded family home on New Year's Day. Two others, including a child, were injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLINTON, Md. — Police are urging families who are struggling to reach out for help after what looks like a horrifying murder-suicide on New Year's Day in Prince George's County.

Two people are dead, and two others -- including a child -- were hurt in a domestic incident in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday morning. Police believe nine people were in a house in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at the time of the incident.

The two people killed were identified Monday as Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42; police said the two were in a relationship.

Now, a neighbor said she regrets not answering her door when a victim came looking for help.

"This whole doorknob was bloody," said Phyllis Williams, who has now wiped the blood from her front door.

"Hear that. That's him knocking on my door," she said, playing a Ring video from just before 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Williams said she barely knows the neighbors around the corner, which is why she didn't recognize one of the family members who came to her home, desperate for help. Ring video shows a young man knocking loudly pm Williams' door before running across her grass to another house.

"Had we known that, we probably would have opened the door," she said. "But we didn't know that."

He didn't get help at the next house either. Blood still stains the doorknob and doorbell.

As police got word of the attack Sunday, a dispatcher relayed what she was hearing to responding officers.

"Female says her boyfriend's dad and mom were arguing and she thought the mom got shot. And she's in the basement with her newborn," the dispatcher radioed in a recording from Rangecast.

Neighbors say they heard at least five shots.

"I heard like bang, bang, bang, bang," said Frank Leapley, who lives next door.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Duncan died from gunshot wounds and Moore died from a stab wound. Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said on Sunday that it appeared one of the deceased had shot themselves.

"If anyone heard that, they had to cry," Leapley said.

He was shaken when a woman began screaming as workers from the medical examiner's office wheeled out a gurney.

"I believe it was the mother," Leapley said. 'And tears just came down my eyes when I heard that."

Family members were back at the home Monday, but still too upset to talk to reporters.

'A family tragedy' | @ChiefAzizPGPD says the juvenile shooter & victims were related in the Clinton case. The ages & exact relationships of the victims & shooter were not released, at this time, out of respect for the family. No word on motive. (@wusa9) https://t.co/CXivpXYqJP pic.twitter.com/bYsytBRQaq — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) January 7, 2022

Nearly a year ago, and just a few miles away, a teenager shot his dad and killed his mom and eight-year-old brother in another Clinton domestic incident.