WASHINGTON — The Front Page, a bar known for happy hour, trivia and tacos, is closing after 32 years in the District.

According to management at The Front Page, they were hoping to renew the lease at the current location, but the building was sold, and they weren't able to renew.

"We believe in the Front Page brand and it's our intention to move to a new location and operate for another 30 years," a press release said. "First and foremost, we want to thank our staff (current and former) who are the main reason we were able to keep our doors open for over 3 decades."

The release said some of the staff have been at The Front Page for over 20 years.

Despite the closing of The Front Page, alumni bar staff will be back Sunday to celebrate the 32 years of service.

"It's their hard work and dedication to our customers that made the Front Page successful," the release said. "Since the news broke of our potential closing, we've had an amazing outpouring from regulars and former employees."

The Front Page alumni include Eric Soup Campbell, Chris Hall, JC Rocha, Jim Lonergan, Matt Perkins, Jorge Fernandez and more. Additionally, Lyndon Lansdowne, known as DJ Smoky, will be back to serenade the bar.

"We thank everyone for their support and we look forward to sharing countless memories and stories with all those who made Front Page such a special place," the release said.

