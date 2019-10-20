WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing teen from Northeast.
Caylynn Blakeney was last seen in the 200 block of 45th Street Northeast on Saturday.
Police described her as a black female with medium brown hair. She's 4-foot-7, weighs 130 lbs and has brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black pants and a blue sweater with black and white Jordan shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blakeney to call (202) 727-9099.
