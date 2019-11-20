WASHINGTON — A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a 32-year-old man outside a recording studio in Woodbridge, Virginia early Monday morning.

Police said on Monday around 1 a.m., the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Cinquan Blakney, was involved in an altercation at the DMV Studios in the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road. During the fight, the victim, identified as 32-year-old Tristan Sellers, was shot and killed.

RELATED: Man shot to death after fight at recording studio in Woodbridge, Virginia

When police got to the scene, they said they fiound Sellers unresponsive in the parking lot area. Officials then pronounced Sellers dead at the scene. Police said no other injuries were reported as a result of the fight.

Police later identified the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. Blakney was apprehended at an apartment in the 8000 block of Greenbelt Station Parkway in Greenbelt, Maryland by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday, police said.

Blakney has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police said.

His court date is pending and he's currently in custody in Maryland. No other arrests have been made at this time, police said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact them at 703.792.7000 or submit a web tip to www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

RELATED: Police investigate deadly double shooting in Southeast, DC

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.