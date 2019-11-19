WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of a person in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to the reported shooting in the area of Pomeroy Road near Stanton Road around 1 a.m.

Authorities said the two shooting victims were taken to a hospital where one of them died.

At this time, police have no information on a possible suspect.

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to call them.

