WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County police are investigating a homicide that happened in the parking lot of a recording studio in Woodbridge, Virginia early Monday morning.

Police said officers were called to investigate the shooting in the parking lot of DMV Studios located on the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road when they found a man shot and unresponsive.

Authorities later pronounced the 32-year-old shooting victim dead at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting revealed that the man was shot during a fight at the DMV Studios.

Police said there were no other reported injuries as a result of the incident.

Detectives are working to learn more information into what led up to the shooting.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact them at 703.792.7000 or submit a web tip to www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

