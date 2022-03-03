x
2-alarm fire, explosion reported at Silver Spring apartment building

Montgomery County firefighters responded to the Claridge House apartments in Silver Spring for a reported fire and explosion.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A two-alarm fire and explosion has engulfed a high rise apartment building in Silver Spring.

Pete Piringer, public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, said firefighters were called to the scene at 2400 Lyttonsville Road near Michigan Avenue for a reported fire and explosion. 

Once firefighters arrived on scene just before 11 a.m. Thursday, a second alarm was called to get more help to the scene. 

Piringer said heavy fire was found on the first and second floors of the building.

A photo from a viewer showed flames engulfing the building.

Credit: Viewer photo

Witnesses say the apartment complex is four stories.

Firefighters are working quickly to get the fire under control. Right now there is no word on injuries or a cause of the fire.

Steve Mann, with the Montgomery County Fire Department, said there were multiple injuries, but the situation is still unfolding.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

