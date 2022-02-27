Fire and Rescue units repond to fatal fire in Fairfax, Virginia

Two people were injured in the fire with one succumbing to their injuries at the hospital.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue are responding to a two-alarm fire at a townhouse on the 9100 block of Aspenpark Ct. in Lorton, Virginia.

Two residents were transported to the hospital with one experiencing minor injuries. The other resident suffered from life-threatening injuries and succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

Fire investigators still remain on the scene.

Units are on scene of a 2-alarm townhouse fire in the 9100 block of Aspenpark Ct in Lorton. 2 occupants were transferred to a local hospital- 1 w/ minor injuries. The other occupant was in life-threatening condition & succumbed at the hospital. Fire investigators remain on scene. pic.twitter.com/2SujnEDZer — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 27, 2022