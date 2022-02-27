x
Fire and Rescue units repond to fatal fire in Fairfax, Virginia

Two people were injured in the fire with one succumbing to their injuries at the hospital.
Credit: @ffxfirerescue

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue are responding to a two-alarm fire at a townhouse on the 9100 block of Aspenpark Ct. in Lorton, Virginia. 

Two residents were transported to the hospital with one experiencing minor injuries. The other resident suffered from life-threatening injuries and succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

Fire investigators still remain on the scene.

This is a developing story at WUSA9 and will be updated as more information comes in.

