About 100 firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at DC apartment building

DC Fire and EMS said one victim has been located, but have not provided details about the condition of that victim.

WASHINGTON — Dozens of firefighters responded to an apartment fire of an eight-story apartment building in Southwest D.C. early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to an initial call of a fire in the 300 block of G Street SW around 2 a.m. Once crews got on scene they saw flames coming from a third-floor apartment in the building.

Responding firefighters called a second alarm to get more help on the scene. About 100 firefighters responded to the scene to help with searches and assist residents in the building.

D.C. Fire and EMS said one victim was located but have not offered details about that victim or the condition of that person. No other injuries have been reported.

The fire was quickly brought under control and the building is being ventilated. People living in the apartment have been told to shelter in place.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The scene at the apartment building is still active, and no additional details are available at this time.